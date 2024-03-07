Gaza War | Media: Biden orders US military to open port in Gaza

According to sources, Joe Biden intends to announce the matter in his speech.

President Joe Biden has ordered the US military to open a port in the Gaza Strip so that aid can be delivered by sea.

The temporary dock is supposed to increase the capacity of aid deliveries by hundreds of truckloads every day.

According to official sources who spoke to reporters, Biden plans to tell about it in his speech to Congress later Thursday local time, i.e. early Friday Finnish time.

President Joe Biden

The news agency AFP reported on the matter, among others, American channel CNN and an Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

“In his State of the Nation address, the president will announce tonight that he has ordered the US military to conduct an emergency operation to establish a port in Gaza,” a senior administration official told reporters Thursday, according to AFP.

The authorities according to the opening of the port, there are no plans to send US troops to the site and it does not require the presence of the United States. The intention is for other allies to operate in the port while US troops stay off Gaza's shores.

According to AFP, it is believed that the planning and implementation of the port project will take several more weeks. It would therefore not provide immediate relief to the more than two million Gazans living in the Gaza Strip, who according to the UN there is already a threat of famineif the armistice negotiations fail and a humanitarian cease-fire is not achieved.

According to official sources, the port plan has already been communicated to Israel, with whom the US would cooperate on security arrangements, while the US would also work with “other partners and allies” and UN aid agencies on the ground.

During its latest and bloodiest conflict, Israel has kept most of its border crossings closed to aid trucks, thus preventing emergency aid from entering.

Last week, the United States announced that it would begin dropping emergency aid packages from the air For the civilians of Gaza, as several other countries have done, but airdropped packages have not been considered nearly enough to solve the crisis, and not all aid has reached its destination.