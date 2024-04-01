Gaza War | Media: At least three foreign aid workers were killed in the Israeli attack

The Israeli armed forces have announced that they will open an investigation into what happened.

At least three foreign aid workers, one Palestinian and a citizen of an unknown country were killed in an attack by the Israeli armed forces in the city of Deir al-Balah, according to Reuters and al-Jazeera.

Among the foreigners killed are at least a Polish, a British and an Australian aid worker. They worked for World Central Kitchen (WCK), an aid organization that has been bringing food to the Gaza Strip since March.

News agency AP's according to a rescuer interviewed by the Palestinian Red Crescent, the aid workers were returning by car from northern Gaza, where they had been distributing aid brought by ship.

The Israeli Armed Forces said in a statement that it has opened an investigation into the attack.

WCK reported In the X message service to be aware of information that its members have been killed in an attack by the Israeli armed forces.

“This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should never be targets. Never.”

According to al-Jazeera, this is probably the first time that foreign aid workers have died in Gaza since the war began.

According to al-Jazeera, the dead were brought to al-Aqsa hospital, where the channel's reporter describes people as confused and stunned that Israel has attacked foreign citizens.

“Earlier today — I spoke to these aid workers, I asked them questions — and I saw them being killed today. We saw their IDs, we saw their passports,” the reporter Hind Khoudary told.