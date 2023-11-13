DFrench President Emmanuel Macron has had his statements about the Gaza war corrected after harsh criticism from Israel. In telephone conversations with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Minister Benny Gantz, Macron once again expressed his solidarity and emphasized Israel’s right to self-defense. “The threat (to Israel) from terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip must be eliminated,” said Macron, as the Elysée Palace announced on Sunday evening.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have been so outraged by Macron’s BBC interview that he refused to make a phone call that was actually scheduled. Macron called for a ceasefire in the interview, which was conducted in English. It sounded as if Israel should immediately silence its weapons.

Scholz criticizes Macron

In the Elysée Palace it was said afterwards that the interview had been edited together. At the aid conference in Gaza, Macron called for humanitarian ceasefires and promised to work towards a ceasefire in the medium term. “Civilians, babies, women and old people are being bombed and killed. There is no justification for attacking civilians. We call on Israel to stop this,” Macron told the BBC.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) criticized Macron unusually harshly for his call for a ceasefire. At an event in Heilbronn, Scholz said that a ceasefire meant “that Israel should let Hamas recover and buy new rockets again. So that they can shoot again. “We won’t be able to accept that.”







After the conversation with Macron, Israeli President Herzog said that the Frenchman had clarified his comments to the BBC. He made it clear that he was not accusing Israel of intentionally hurting innocent civilians in its fight against Hamas. Macron emphasized that he unequivocally supports Israel’s right and duty to defend itself. Herzog urged Macron to watch the footage of “Hamas’ barbaric acts” for himself.

First major rally without riots

The BBC interview also caused irritation in France. The president of the umbrella organization of Jewish organizations, CRIF, Yonathan Arfi, criticized Macron for giving the impression that Israel is deliberately killing Palestinian civilians. Macron’s absence from the major rally against anti-Semitism in Paris was still heavily criticized on Monday.

The chairman of the Rassemblement National (RN), Jordan Bardella, said on radio station RTL that Macron had “missed a rendez-vous with French history.” More than 105,000 people took part in the peaceful march through the French capital from the Invalides to the Latin Quarter, the police prefecture confirmed. It was the first time since Macron’s term in office that a large rally did not result in riots.







The two former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy walked side by side with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and many current and former ministers. Marine Le Pen and her colleagues marched at the end of the procession. Unlike the mourning demonstration for the murdered French Jewish woman Mireille Knoll, there were no expressions of dissatisfaction with Le Pen’s presence.

In March 2018, Le Pen had to be escorted out of the demonstration by her security guards because the demonstrators were booing her. The President of the Court of Audit, Pierre Moscovici (socialist) said on the RTL radio station that Marine Le Pen, unlike her father, was not an anti-Semite. But that doesn’t mean that there is no longer any anti-Semitism in her party.

The President of the Consistory of Paris, Joel Mergui, spoke of a “republican awakening”. He appreciated that the appeal came from the two parliamentary speakers and that it was not left to Jewish organizations to protest against anti-Semitism. “The Marseillaise was sung and French flags were waved,” Mergui said on France Info radio on Monday.

However, he would have liked more representatives of the Muslim community to march. Individual imams were there, but there were no calls from the Islamic institutions in France. “We do not confuse Islam and Islamism,” Mergui said. French-Tunisian imam Hassen Chalghoumi will have his Tunisian citizenship revoked because he took part in the demonstration in Paris, it said. The Tunisian government wanted to sanction his participation.