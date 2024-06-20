Gaza War | Israel’s military says it has killed a key Hamas commander in Gaza

The Gaza War|According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 37,400 people have already died in the fighting in Gaza.

of Israel the army says it has killed a prominent Hamas commander in Gaza, reports Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The army said that the commander of the elite forces of the extremist organization Hamas was killed in an airstrike in the northern part of Gaza.

According to the statement, the commander led members of the organization who fired at Israeli forces in Beit Hanoun.

Commander also participated in the attack on Israel in October, Haaretz reports. The October 7 attack killed more than 1,100 people, according to Israel, and set off the current, bloodiest conflict in Gaza to date.

The AFP news agency reported on Thursday that according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 37,400 people have already died in the fighting in Gaza, most of them civilians.

According to Haaretz, the Israeli army said that its forces are still continuing their operations in the central part of the Gaza Strip and in Rafah. During the past 24 hours, the army says it has killed “several terrorists”.