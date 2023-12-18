Gaza War | Israel's defense minister: Gazans may be able to return to the north

According to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the next phase of the operations will possibly lead to Gazans being able to return to the northern part of the strip.

of Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said on Monday that Israel would soon be able to “separate the different areas of Gaza from each other,” allowing Gazans living in certain areas to potentially return.

“In the areas where we've achieved our goals, we can gradually move to the next phase and start working to get the locals back,” Gallant said of the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in the press conference he held with

According to Gallant, such a situation could be achieved more quickly in the northern part of the Gaza Strip than in the south.

The press conference will be reported by the news agencies AFP and Reuters, among others.

Minister of Defense At the press conference, Austin assured the “unwavering” support of the United States for Israel. According to him, the United States intends to supply Israel with more weapons and military equipment. Austin emphasized that the arms aid is for the “defense of the country.”

Austin also said that Israel needs to protect Gazan civilians better and that humanitarian aid needs to be increased.

International pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza has increased. President of the United States Joe Biden said last week that Israel is losing international support because of indiscriminate bombing.

UN estimated last week that almost two million Gazans, or 85 percent of Gaza's population, have been forced to flee their homes since the war began. In practice, there is no safe place for civilians in Gaza and there is a shortage of everything.

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch stated in its statement on Monday that Israel has harnessed hunger as a tool of warfare in Gaza.

According to health authorities in Gaza, controlled by the extremist organization Hamas, more than 19,000 civilians have been killed and more than 50,000 wounded in the war.

A few Israeli MPs have openly suggested moving Gazans to neighboring countries or Europe after the war. The Israeli government has denied that it has similar plans.