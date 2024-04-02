Wednesday, April 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gaza War | Israel's armed forces admit they made a serious mistake after bombing aid workers

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Gaza War | Israel's armed forces admit they made a serious mistake after bombing aid workers

Seven employees of the organization were killed in an airstrike in Gaza.

of Israel The military said on Wednesday it had made a serious mistake when it bombed a convoy of a US charity on Tuesday. Seven employees of the organization were killed in the airstrike.

Head of the Israeli Armed Forces Herzi Halevi said the messaging service in X in the published video that the Israeli armed forces had failed to identify at night in very difficult war conditions.

The organization said its group had coordinated its movements with the Israeli army, but the convoy was nevertheless struck as it left the depot in Deir al-Balah. The aid workers had unloaded the humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza by sea in the warehouse.

#Gaza #War #Israel39s #armed #forces #admit #mistake #bombing #aid #workers

See also  Sailing Skipper Arto Linnervuo now explains why the Tulikettu sailing boat, which cost millions, was abandoned at the mercy of the Atlantic and what happened on a fatal morning
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Opinion | Group photo at Euromast

Opinion | Group photo at Euromast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result