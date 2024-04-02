Gaza War | Israel's armed forces admit they made a serious mistake after bombing aid workers

Seven employees of the organization were killed in an airstrike in Gaza.

of Israel The military said on Wednesday it had made a serious mistake when it bombed a convoy of a US charity on Tuesday. Seven employees of the organization were killed in the airstrike.

Head of the Israeli Armed Forces Herzi Halevi said the messaging service in X in the published video that the Israeli armed forces had failed to identify at night in very difficult war conditions.

The organization said its group had coordinated its movements with the Israeli army, but the convoy was nevertheless struck as it left the depot in Deir al-Balah. The aid workers had unloaded the humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza by sea in the warehouse.