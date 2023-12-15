Gaza War | Israeli soldiers burn food and loot homes in Gaza in videos reviewed by CNN

According to CNN's assessment, many of the videos are posted by the soldiers themselves on social media.

CNN's has reviewed videos circulating online of Israeli soldiers behaving questionably in Gaza. In the videos reviewed by CNN, Israeli army soldiers, among other things, loot private homes, destroy civilian property, set food items on fire and speak in an offensive tone.

According to CNN, the Israeli army has not denied the authenticity of the videos, the shooting location or the fact that army soldiers appear in the videos. According to CNN, the Israeli army condemns the behavior of soldiers that does not comply with its rules. According to the army, the culprits will be punished.

“The army has taken action and will continue to take action to detect misconduct and conduct that is inconsistent with the morals and values ​​expected of soldiers in the Israeli military,” the army said in a statement sent to CNN.

According to CNN's assessment, many of the videos are posted by the soldiers themselves on social media. According to CNN, in one video, a soldier rummages through a woman's wardrobe while talking disparagingly about Arab women. In another video, a soldier vandalizes a shop. Videos of soldiers destroying civilian cars are also circulating online.

A retired general from the Israeli army Israel Ziv tells CNN he contacted the military after seeing the videos circulating online.

“I was told that the brigade commander will punish those who did that as long as the fighting is over,” the general commented.

The Israeli army did not respond to CNN's request for further comment on what kind of measures will be taken with regard to the soldiers who appeared in the videos.

Israel has been heavily bombarding the Gaza Strip since the extremist organization Hamas attacked Israel in early October. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, almost 18,800 people have died in the Israeli attacks, most of them women and children. About 1.9 million people have fled their homes.

According to Israeli officials, about 1,200 people were killed in the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.