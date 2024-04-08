Gaza War | Israeli Prime Minister: The date for the ground attack on Rafah has been decided

Netanyahu did not say when the attack took place.

Israel has set a date for the country's armed forces to attack the city of Rafah in Gaza. The country's prime minister will tell you about it Benjamin Netanyahu in a video statement released today.

Rafah, located at the southwestern end of the Gaza Strip, is according to Israel the last area where the extremist organization Hamas has a foothold. Netanyahu did not specify the timing of the attack, but said that defeating Hamas requires pushing into Rafah.