Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Gaza War | Israeli Prime Minister: The date for the ground attack on Rafah has been decided

April 8, 2024
Gaza War | Israeli Prime Minister: The date for the ground attack on Rafah has been decided

Netanyahu did not say when the attack took place.

Israel has set a date for the country's armed forces to attack the city of Rafah in Gaza. The country's prime minister will tell you about it Benjamin Netanyahu in a video statement released today.

Rafah, located at the southwestern end of the Gaza Strip, is according to Israel the last area where the extremist organization Hamas has a foothold. Netanyahu did not specify the timing of the attack, but said that defeating Hamas requires pushing into Rafah.

