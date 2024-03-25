Gaza War | Israeli minister: The UN resolution on the ceasefire has no operational significance for Israel

The United States abstained from the Security Council vote on the ceasefire. 14 member countries voted in favor of the resolution.

of the UN the Security Council demands an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the immediate release of all hostages in Gaza, the news agency Reuters reports.

The resolution also emphasizes the urgent need to increase humanitarian aid and improve the protection of civilians throughout the Gaza Strip. In addition, the resolution reiterates the demand to remove all obstacles for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

of Israel a minister belonging to the government of emergency Benny Gantz stated in the messaging service X, that the UN resolution has no operational significance for Israel.

“The State of Israel has a moral obligation to continue fighting until the hostages are freed and the threat from Hamas is removed, and this is what we are doing,” Gantz wrote.

In his message, Gantz stressed the importance of US-Israeli relations and urged the administrations to talk to each other despite “challenges and disputes”.

of Israel of the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu the chancellery stated on Monday that the US's change of direction, i.e. the decision not to use its veto, will hinder Israel's military operation against Hamas and also efforts to release the hostages.

Netanyahu also decided not to send an Israeli delegation to the United States that was supposed to discuss Israel's plans to attack the southern Gaza city of Rafah in Washington.

The White House denied that the US abstention from the vote reflected a change in US policy.

Hamas said it was satisfied with the resolution and was ready to negotiate the release of the hostages if Israel agreed to release Palestinian prisoners in return, AFP reports.

of the United States UN ambassador by Linda Thomas-Greenfield according to the United States abstained from the vote because it did not condemn the extremist organization Hamas. The United States did not agree with all the content of the resolution anyway, Thomas-Greenfield said, according to Reuters.

According to him, the United States fully supports “some critical goals” of the resolution.

Pressure must now be put on Hamas so that a ceasefire can begin and the first hostage can be released, Thomas-Greenfield said.

News agency AFP reported earlier on Monday that the proposed ceasefire had been shaped by the changing member states of the Security Council. The countries worked on the proposal together with the United States over the weekend to avoid the country immediately vetoing the proposal, diplomatic sources told AFP.

Last week, China and Russia shot down the US draft resolution demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Before that, the United States itself had defeated three motions for resolutions on Gaza with its own veto.

The Security Council has previously adopted two resolutions concerning humanitarian aid.

Still, Israel has repeatedly made it difficult for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

The decisions of the Security Council are binding on the member countries, although they are still not always followed.