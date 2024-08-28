Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Gaza War | Israeli fire hit a UN humanitarian vehicle

August 28, 2024
The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

of Israel armed forces fire hit a UN humanitarian vehicle on Tuesday evening in Gaza. The Secretary General of the UN, who is reporting on the matter by António Guterres representative by Stéphane Dujarric according to the report, both people in the vehicle survived without injury.

Dujarric said Israeli forces fired at the vehicle ten times. According to him, it was a clearly marked UN humanitarian vehicle that participated in a convoy coordinated with the Israeli armed forces.

