Gaza War | Israel urges everyone to evacuate Gaza City – First time in months

The Gaza War|According to the newspaper, this is the first time since October that all residents of Gaza City have been asked to evacuate.

of Israel the army has dropped leaflets in Gaza City urging everyone to leave the city. According to an AFP reporter, the leaflets warned that the city would remain a dangerous battle zone.

Israeli Haaretz magazine according to Arabic-language leaflets, it was announced that residents can leave the city safely and quickly through designated border crossings to the south.

According to the flyers, residents can travel to the Deir Al-Balah and Al-Zawiya areas via two routes without inspections.

On Monday, Israel expanded its evacuation call to cover most of Gaza City. After this, fierce fighting broke out there.

According to the UN, tens of thousands of residents have already fled the city. On Tuesday, the UN expressed its concern about Israel’s evacuation orders, which, according to the organization, also target areas where fighting is taking place.

Palestinian sources said at least 29 people were killed when Israel again struck a school building in the southern Gaza Strip of Abasan on Tuesday. Those wounded in the attack were taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Khan Yunis. A person working at the hospital told news agency AFP that in addition to the 29 killed in the attack, dozens were injured.

Also according to the media office under Hamas, the number of victims of the attack was 29, most of whom were women and children.

It was the fourth time in a few days that Israel made an attack on schools that served as shelter for Palestinians who had to flee their homes.

The Israeli armed forces say they carried out an attack in the area, the target of which was a Hamas terrorist. A statement from the Armed Forces says the incident is under evaluation.

According to authorities and rescue workers, at least 20 people have died in three previous school attacks.