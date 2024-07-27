Gaza War | Israel struck the school building, according to Gaza authorities, at least 30 were killed and more than 100 were wounded

The Gaza War|The Israeli armed forces say they carried out an attack on the school, which was targeted by Hamas terrorists operating from the building. According to the Gazan authorities, a field hospital operated in the building.

27.7. 16:27

of Israel in an attack on a school building in the Gaza Strip, at least 30 people were killed and more than a hundred were wounded, says the Ministry of Health under the extremist organization Hamas.

The Israeli armed forces said they carried out an attack on the school, which was targeted by Hamas terrorists operating from the building. According to Israel, Hamas fighters would have also stored and developed weapons at the school.

According to the Gazan authorities, around 4,000 evacuees have been accommodated in the building.