Sunday, July 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gaza War | Israel struck the school building, according to Gaza authorities, at least 30 were killed and more than 100 were wounded

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Gaza War | Israel struck the school building, according to Gaza authorities, at least 30 were killed and more than 100 were wounded
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Israeli armed forces say they carried out an attack on the school, which was targeted by Hamas terrorists operating from the building. According to the Gazan authorities, a field hospital operated in the building.

of Israel in an attack on a school building in the Gaza Strip, at least 30 people were killed and more than a hundred were wounded, says the Ministry of Health under the extremist organization Hamas.

According to the Gazan authorities, a field hospital operated in the building.

The Israeli armed forces said they carried out an attack on the school, which was targeted by Hamas terrorists operating from the building. According to Israel, Hamas fighters would have also stored and developed weapons at the school.

According to the Gazan authorities, around 4,000 evacuees have been accommodated in the building.

#Gaza #War #Israel #struck #school #building #Gaza #authorities #killed #wounded

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Maquila wall collides near Zaragoza Bridge

Maquila wall collides near Zaragoza Bridge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]