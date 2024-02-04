Gaza War | Israel struck a kindergarten used as a shelter for civilians, Hamas is still considering a proposal for a ceasefire

Hamas has said that it needs time to consider the truce proposal.

At least 92 people were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip the night before Sunday, says the Gaza Health Ministry, which is controlled by the extremist organization Hamas. According to the ministry, Israel bombed, among other things, a kindergarten used as a shelter by civilians in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Hamas has said it needs time to consider the proposal to end the fighting in Gaza. The proposal for a phased ceasefire formulated by representatives of the United States, Israel, Qatar and Egypt also includes the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya confirmed from the beginning of the week that the organization had received the proposal and would review it before giving an answer. On Thursday, Qatar said that Hamas had already given preliminary positive confirmation to the proposal.

On Saturday, the representative of Hamas in Lebanon Osama Hamdan however, stated that the proposal lacks some details. Hamdan said Hamas needs more time before the organization is ready to announce its position on the proposal.

Mediators have been trying to negotiate a new break in the fighting for a long time, but so far without success.

Israel launched its attack on Gaza after Hamas attacked Israel in early October. According to Israeli authorities, more than 1,100 people were killed in the attack. In addition, the extremist organizations took about 250 hostages, of which, according to Israel, more than 130 are still in Gaza.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 27,200 people have already been killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children.