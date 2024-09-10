Thursday, September 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gaza War | Israel stopped a convoy of UN workers at gunpoint

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
Gaza War | Israel stopped a convoy of UN workers at gunpoint
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Israeli soldiers reportedly bulldozed UN vehicles.

in Gaza Israeli soldiers stopped a convoy of UN workers participating in the polio vaccination campaign at the armed forces checkpoint at gunpoint on Monday, says the UN.

Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric reported the incident on Tuesday evening, saying Israeli soldiers also fired shots and rammed UN vehicles with bulldozers.

Dujarric described the treatment of UN personnel on Monday as the latest example of the dangers and obstacles that those doing humanitarian work in the Gaza Strip have to experience.

#Gaza #War #Israel #stopped #convoy #workers #gunpoint

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rain, cold and first snow: tomorrow the autumn cyclone, where it hits

Rain, cold and first snow: tomorrow the autumn cyclone, where it hits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]