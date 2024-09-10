Gaza War | Israel stopped a convoy of UN workers at gunpoint

The Gaza War|Israeli soldiers reportedly bulldozed UN vehicles.

in Gaza Israeli soldiers stopped a convoy of UN workers participating in the polio vaccination campaign at the armed forces checkpoint at gunpoint on Monday, says the UN.

Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric reported the incident on Tuesday evening, saying Israeli soldiers also fired shots and rammed UN vehicles with bulldozers.

Dujarric described the treatment of UN personnel on Monday as the latest example of the dangers and obstacles that those doing humanitarian work in the Gaza Strip have to experience.