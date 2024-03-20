Gaza War | Israel says it killed 90 fighters at al Shifa hospital

Israel has claimed that Hamas is using the hospital as a hideout.

of Israel the armed forces say they killed around 90 fighters in their attack on al Shifa hospital in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, reports Reuters. In addition, it says it has arrested 160 people.

Israel began its attack operation on the hospital on Monday.

“During the past day, the forces have eliminated terrorists and located weapons in the area of ​​the hospital, preventing damage to civilians, patients, medical personnel and supplies,” the armed forces said in a press release.

Before the war, Al Shifa was the largest hospital in Gaza. Now it is one of the only hospitals that is even partially operating in the strip in the middle of the attack. Civilians who fled their homes have also been sheltered in the hospital.

in Israel has involved special forces, infantry and tanks in its operation. According to it, intelligence sources say that the hospital would once again be used as a hiding place for Hamas.

On Monday, Israel said it had killed 20 Palestinian fighters.

Last October, Israel received strong criticism after carrying out an attack on al Shifa hospital for the first time. The troops found tunnels in the hospital, which Israel says Hamas used as a command center.

Hamas and health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza have denied that the hospital was used for military purposes or to protect soldiers.