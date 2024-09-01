Gaza War | Israel says it has found several bodies in Gaza

The Gaza War|The administration of US President Joe Biden has confirmed the body findings.

Israel says it has found several bodies in Gaza during the fighting. According to Reuters, the country’s military has begun the process of removing the bodies and identifying them. According to Israel, the transfer takes several hours.

of The New York Times according to the Israeli army has not officially confirmed that the bodies found belong to the Israeli hostages. People have been asked to refrain from spreading rumors about the identities of the dead.

President of the United States Joe Biden said his administration had been in contact with Israel and confirmed that the military had found the bodies in Gaza. Biden did not know the exact number of bodies, and Israel has not made it public.

Palestinians According to the health ministry, at least 40,691 Palestinians have been killed and 94,060 injured in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip since clashes began on October 7.

On Saturday, Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters clashed in the occupied West Bank as Israel continued its military operation in Jenin. Israeli forces have been carrying out raids since Wednesday, according to Reuters, one of Israel’s most significant operations in the West Bank in months.

Speaking to reporters in Delaware, US President Biden said he was still optimistic about reaching a ceasefire agreement.

“I think we are close to an agreement. It’s time for this war to end,” Biden said.

“We believe we can reach an agreement, everyone has said they agree on the principles.”