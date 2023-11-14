Gaza War | Israel Releases Video Alleging Hamas Is Hiding Under Hospital – ‘Probative Strength Seems Weak’, Says Fact Checker

“The video lacks a so-called smoking gun, which would prove that the hospital or its basements were used by Hamas,” says fact-checker John Helin.

of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released video footage that it claims proves that the terrorist organization Hamas has built its own facilities under Gaza hospitals.

Spokesperson for the Defense Forces Daniel Hagari says in the video that he went to the al-Rantis Children’s Hospital with a video camera and found concrete evidence that Hamas uses the hospital as an instrument of war and has kept hostages there, among other things.

According to the legal rules of war, hospitals are protected areas. If a belligerent uses these targets for malicious activities against the enemy, they lose their protective status.

Even in these cases, the strikes must be “in reasonable proportion” to the military goal pursued, stated the emeritus professor of international law Martti Koskenniemi on Monday in Helsingin Sanomat.

Helsingin Sanomat fact checker of John Helin according to the Israeli army’s evidence seems weak.

“There is no so-called smoking gun in the video, which would prove that the hospital or its basements were used by Hamas. On the other hand, it also has nothing to show that this did not happen.”

Helin says that if Russian sources presented similar material from Ukraine, he would put it in the ö folder: “Some of it might be true, but it is difficult to verify its reliability.”

Hamas The Ministry of Health of the controlled Gaza said on Tuesday that the operation of all hospitals in the region threatens to collapse completely within two days.

Gaza’s largest hospitals al-Shifa and al-Quds have already been out of action since Monday, says out of action since Monday, says the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera.

According to Palestinian media and aid sources Israel has carried out attacks In the vicinity of hospitals in Gaza, for example in the vicinity of al-Quds and al-Shifa hospitals.

Israel has justified its attacks by claiming that Hamas is using patients as human shields and has set up its own command centers in tunnels under the hospital.

of Israel with the published video, Hagari aims to prove that there are Hamas facilities under the al-Rantis Children’s Hospital, where, among other things, hostages are kept.

In the video Israel, he presents an allegedly operational tunnel protected by metal plates.

Helin points out that the tunnel does not look the same as in the videos that the Russian news channel Russia Today photographed while visiting the Hamas tunnels in 2021.

Check the accuracy of the videos Reuters.

“In the videos of Russia Today, the mouths of the Hamas tunnels were supported with some kind of plastic nets and not with metal plates. They were also significantly simpler than the tunnel shown in the Israeli video. The question also arises, why would Hamas put the fuse box outside the tunnel, vulnerable to Israeli airstrikes, when it could be inside the tunnel”, Helin reflects.

Hagar in the IDF video also goes to the basements, which allegedly belong to the al-Rantis hospital. However, the video has been cut in such a way that the connection to the al-Rantis hospital cannot be established.

“We are completely at the mercy of Hagar’s commentary in the video,” says Helin.

The video also shows supplies that have allegedly been found in the hospital: explosive vests, slingshots, assault rifles, hand grenades and laptops.

“It may be that the weapons have been found in the hospital. However, there is so little stuff that staging would not have been impossible either,” says Helin.

At the end of the video, the facilities where Hamas allegedly kept its hostages are shown.

In Helin’s opinion, there is nothing in the space that would strongly prove that the space was used specifically to store hostages.

“Everything that is shown in the video can tell, for example, that the basement has been used as a bomb shelter for adults and children in the hospital,” says Helin.

The video at the end, Hagari points to the calendar on the wall. He says that Hamas attacks are marked in the Arabic language on the calendar. In the version published in Viestipalvelu X, Hagari claims that the terrorist guard shifts, when each of them guards the hostages, are marked on the list.

According to Helin, neither is true.

It is true that “Al Aqsa Flood” is written on top of the calendar, which is the Arabic name of the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7.

The days of the week 7.10 are written below it. from “They cannot be the names of terrorists unless they are named Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and so on,” says Helin.

According to him, the reliability of the video published in X is also undermined by the fact that the text “Exclusive raw footage” is written on it, i.e. unique raw material.

“That’s not what it is. The video has been cut and edited,” says Helin.

X also says this: Watch Daniel Hagari walk through Hamas’ underground terrorist tunnels and emerge at the other end of them at Gaza’s al-Rantis Children’s Hospital.

“In the video, Hagar is not really seen walking through any tunnel to anywhere,” says Helin.

Martti Koskenniemi said on Monday in Helsingin Sanomat that evaluating crimes related to individual situations is difficult because there are few objectively verified facts.

He further stated that the “proportionality principle” of military strikes is extremely general and difficult to interpret.

According to him, however, it seems that Israel is violating the legal rules of war.

Koskenniemi commented on the matter on a general level, and his comments were not related to the videos published on Tuesday.

