Gaza War | Israel passed a law by which Netanyahu intends to ban the broadcasts of the news channel al-Jazeera in his country

Israel has accused al-Jazeera journalists of belonging to a terrorist organization.

of Israel On Monday, the parliament approved a law that gives the country's ministers the authority to ban the broadcasts of the media company al-Jazeera in Israel, reports news agency AFP.

The law, which passed by a vote of 70 to 10, allows authorities to ban the broadcasts of foreign channels and close the offices of foreign news channels in Israel if they are deemed to be a threat to national security.

The international television company al-Jazeera, which has its headquarters in Qatar, has been actively reporting on the war in Gaza and has focused especially on the suffering of the Palestinians and criticizing Israel.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has already vowed to close al-Jazeera's operations in Israel as soon as the law comes into effect.

“The terrorist channel al-Jazeera no longer broadcasts in Israel. I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new law to stop the channel,” Netanyahu wrote on the messaging service on Monday in X.

The information about Israel's plans is “very worrying”, commented the spokesperson of the US White House on the matter recently.

In January Two al-Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Israel justified its attack by claiming that the journalists were in the hands of the terrorist organization and threatened its soldiers. The Washington Post based on the analysis, however, Israel's claims seemed baseless.

A month earlier, Israel said that the journalist injured in the attack was a member of the terrorist organization Hamas.

Al-Jazeera has strongly denied Israel's accusations of links to terrorist organizations and in turn accused Israel of targeting the channel's employees in the Gaza Strip.

Committee to Protect Journalists -according to preliminary information from the press freedom organization, at least 95 journalists and media workers have died in the war between Israel and Hamas. 90 of them are Palestinians.