Gaza War | Israel insists that its soldiers are allowed to stay in Gaza, sources tell Reuters

The Gaza War|Israel and the extremist organization Hamas have been negotiating for months, but due to disagreements, a cease-fire agreement has not been reached.

23.8. 17:41

Soldiers presence in Gaza is a threshold issue for Israel to achieve a ceasefire, news agency Reuters tells.

In addition, disputes between Israel and Hamas, the extremist organization that controls the Gaza Strip, over the exchange of prisoners are now an obstacle to the truce agreement, several sources confirm to Reuters.

Disagreements are particularly related to the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors in the Gaza Strip, which Israel holds.

According to the sources, Hamas is especially worried about the demand that Israel wants to keep its forces in the Netzarim Corridor. This prevents Palestinians from moving freely between the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians also do not have the opportunity to move freely in the second corridor, called Philadelphi. It is located on the border between Gaza and Egypt.

Corridors in addition to the situation, the situation between Israel and Hamas is strained by the hostage situation.

According to Hamas representatives, Israel has vetoed the release of about a hundred Palestinian prisoners, sources tell Reuters. According to the extremist organization, Israel has therefore changed its terms of the agreement at the last minute.

Israel, on the other hand, is of the opinion that many of the Palestinian prisoners it freed should be deported from the country immediately.

Israel’s view, according to sources, is that the prisoners should leave Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. This is not accepted by Hamas.

One source says that Israel also suggested that only “later” would it be agreed whether it would be possible for civilians to move to the northern Gaza area.

Hamas and some of the mediators interpreted this as Israel backing down from the previously agreed withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor, the source says.

Hamas is said to be worried that in return for the concessions it has made, there would be more demands from the Israeli side.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Monday, August 19. At the time, Israel was said to have accepted the recent US proposal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken recently met the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

After the meeting, Blinken said that Israel had accepted a new proposal made by the United States, which aimed to bring Israel’s and Hamas’ views on a ceasefire closer together.

“When that happens, we will also need to finalize the detailed implementation agreements related to the entry into force of the ceasefire,” Blinken formulated on Tuesday.

A Western diplomatic source told Reuters that the United States accepted some of Netanyahu’s proposed changes during the talks. One of them was precisely the “continuation of military activity” in the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors.

According to Reuters, Blinken rejected suggestions that Israeli forces would occupy Gaza in the long term.