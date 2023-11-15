Gaza War | Israel has stormed al-Shifa hospital – this is known about the situation

According to UN estimates, there are at least 2,300 people in the hospital: patients, staff and civilians seeking asylum. On Wednesday, Israel announced a “targeted operation” in the hospital area.

of Israel forces stormed al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City early Wednesday morning. Several international media are reporting on the matter. Israeli Armed Forces announced message service in X about a “targeted operation” against Hamas in the hospital area.

Gaza’s largest hospital has been the target of Israeli aerial bombardment and fighting for several days at the focal point.

This is now known about the situation.

Israel: Beneath the hospital is a Hamas command center

Official Youssef Abu Risha representative of health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza, told the AFP news agency on Wednesday that he saw tanks inside the hospital area and dozens of soldiers inside the buildings.

According to Israel, the Hamas command center is located under the hospital. United States supported the statement on Tuesday citing its own intelligence that the Hamas command center is located in al-Shifa.

Hamas has denied the allegation and said that the US, with its confirmation, gave Israel permission to “murder more civilians”.

There has been heavy fighting around the Al-Shifa hospital for several days. Picture from last Friday.

Patients are still being treated at Al-Shifa Hospital, although the hospital suffers from a lack of medicine and electricity. Picture from last Friday.

UN: There are at least 2,300 people in the hospital

In the hospital there are thousands of patients and civilians, but exact estimates of the numbers vary.

According to the UN, there are at least 2,300 people in the hospital: patients, staff and civilians seeking asylum, whose chances of escape seem slim. The health authorities in Gaza, administered by Hamas, have announced that there are approximately 650 patients, 200-500 staff representatives and an estimated 1,500 civilians in the hospital, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The conditions in the hospital are described as horrible: Operations are performed without anesthesia, families live in the corridors of the hospital with little food and water. The morgue has no electricity, and Kalma’s smell fills the air. According to a doctor interviewed by the BBC, a couple of hundred deceased have been buried in a mass grave.

Hamas blames Israel and the United States for the attack

Hamas blames both Israel and the United States for the attack. According to it, the UN has also not been able to protect the Palestinians, says a US television channel CNN.

President of the United States Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that hospitals and patients in Gaza must be protected.

“We do not support an airstrike on a hospital, and we do not want to see a firefight in a hospital where the innocent, the helpless and the sick are trying to get the care they deserve,” said a spokesman for the White House National Security Council on Tuesday. the BBC by.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the organization’s October 7 attacks that killed an Israeli estimate of 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

According to health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza, Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks have killed more than 11,000 people.