Gaza War | Israel completed its operation in the West Bank – “They didn’t leave anything behind,” says a resident

The Gaza War|Israel’s attack on Jenin in the West Bank lasted nine days.

of Israel The armed forces have withdrawn from the West Bank city of Jenin and the refugee camp there early Friday morning, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli forces launched an offensive into the West Bank last week. The troops withdrew from the other cities of the West Bank earlier.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 21 people have died in Jenin and the refugee camp during the attack.

A man walks through a destroyed kitchen in the Jenin refugee camp on Friday after the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by the news agency Reuters, the Israeli armed forces caused considerable damage to the infrastructure in the area. Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes due to fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters.

“When they came, they used bulldozers and started destroying everything. They didn’t leave anything,” said a resident of Jenin In Samaher Abu Nas for Reuters.

According to Israel, tearing open the roads with bulldozers was necessary to destroy the roadside bombs.

Israel has carried out several airstrikes on the West Bank during the attack, killing civilians, including children. Since the start of the Gaza war, Israeli forces and settlers have killed more than 600 Palestinians in the West Bank.

According to Israel, 19 Israelis, some of whom are soldiers, have died in Palestinian attacks in the West Bank.

of the UN general secretary Antonio Guterres is at the end of August condemned Israel’s actions in the West Bank and demanded their end.

On Thursday, Hamas, on the other hand, demanded that the United States “induce real pressure” on Israel in order to achieve a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, according to the news agency AFP, among other things.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu answered that no agreement has been reached on the cease-fire agreement.

A Palestinian man cleaned the front of his house in Jenin on the West Bank on Friday.

Netanyahu has insisted that Israel should be allowed to keep the so-called Philadelphia Corridor. According to him, Hamas has smuggled weapons to Gaza through the corridor. Hamas, on the other hand, has demanded the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area.

“We warn Netanyahu about falling into the trap,” Hamas informed AFP.

According to Hamas, Netanyahu is using the negotiations to prolong Israel’s attack.

The Philadelphia Corridor is a strip of land about a hundred meters wide and 14 kilometers long that runs along the Gaza-Egypt border from Israel to the Mediterranean Sea. Egypt agreed with Israel in 2005 to monitor the border.

According to the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health, nearly 41,000 people have died in the Gaza war so far. According to the UN, most of them are women and children.