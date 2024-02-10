Gaza War | Israel claims to have found a Hamas tunnel under UNRWA's Gaza office

According to UNRWA, it has not used the building since October 12 because Israeli forces instructed its staff to leave.

of Israel The army claimed on Saturday to have discovered a tunnel belonging to the extremist organization Hamas under the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City. According to the army, for example, the tunnel's electricity came from the UNRWA building.

According to Israel, the cache of weapons and documents found in the building prove that it was used by Hamas terrorists.

UNRWA responded to the claim by saying that it has not used the building since October 12, as Israeli forces had instructed its personnel to leave the building. According to UNRWA, Israel had inspected the building for the last time in September and since then has not officially informed the organization about the alleged tunnel.

Hamas struck Israel on October 7, after which Israel launched its devastating counterattack. UNRWA demanded an independent investigation into the tunnel allegations.

Many countries have cut funding to UNRWA after Israel accused the organization's workers of complicity in the October attack by Hamas.