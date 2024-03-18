Gaza War | Israel claimed to have killed Palestinian fighters after attacking a hospital

of Israel army claimed on monday to have killed 20 palestinian fighters and captured dozens in its attack on and around al-Shifa hospital in northern gaza.

The Israeli army had already said earlier that it had eliminated a high-ranking commander of the extremist organization Hamas, which was confirmed by Gaza police sources.

It was the second time Israel attacked the hospital. The last time the soldiers invaded there was in November.

A reporter from the AFP news agency on the ground saw how Israeli airstrikes around the hospital caused hundreds of people, mainly women, children and the elderly, to flee their homes.

Before the attack, the Israeli army had ordered people to flee and evacuate the hospital.

Director of the World Health Organization WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday message service in X organization to be very concerned about the fighting in al-Shifa. He stressed that hospitals should never be battlefields and that violence puts healthcare personnel, patients and civilians at risk.

According to the news channel al-Jazeera, Israeli forces arrested and beat the channel's reporter during the attack on the hospital. The Israeli Armed Forces did not comment on the matter.

President of the United States Joe Biden and the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu talked on the phone on Monday for the first time in more than a month, the White House said.

Israel has repeatedly resisted US pressure. Most recently, Netanyahu said the country's military still plans to launch a ground offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza, where another million people have fled the fighting.

The United States has opposed an attack if Israel cannot present a “credible” plan to evacuate more than a million civilians from the area.

The fighting, which has continued for more than five months, has driven the residents of Gaza to the brink of starvation. According to the UN, famine will be at hand by the beginning of May at the latest, if the amount of aid to the region is not urgently increased.