Gaza War | Israel bombs around hospitals – Graphic shows what kind of structure Israel claims Hamas built under the hospital

According to Israel, there are five structures used in Hamas attacks under the largest hospital in Gaza. Palestinian sources report attacks on hospital areas.

Israel has continued its heavy attacks against the targets of the terrorist organization Hamas. Israel said on Monday that it had struck more than 600 targets in the previous day, reports AFP. The number of strikes in the previous day has been reported to be 450.

According to the armed forces, Israel has succeeded in killing dozens of terrorists who were hiding in buildings and tunnels, the news agency Reuters reports.

According to Palestinian media and aid sources, Israel has carried out strikes near two hospitals in Gaza City, al-Quds and al-Shifa. According to the information heard by AFP, the Turkish-funded cancer center was damaged in the attack. The director of the center had told about it.

Red Crescent organization told the al-Jazeera channel on Sunday bythat Israeli forces had issued “serious threats” that al-Quds Hospital should be evacuated immediately because it “was going to be bombed.”

On Monday morning, the organization published a video on the X message service (formerly Twitter) in which, according to the organization, strong explosions could be heard in the area of ​​al-Quds Hospital. On Sunday, the organization published a video, which, according to the organization, showed a hospital space filled with dust and smoke.

According to the Red Crescent, around 14,000 people have sought shelter in the al-Quds hospital, which treats hundreds of people.

A body on the floor of a tent in the al-Shifa hospital area. The picture was taken on Sunday.

People lined up to identify the bodies of their loved ones at al-Shifa hospital grounds on Sunday.

of Israel according to which Hamas uses hospitals for terrorist organization attacks, which Hamas denies.

Last Friday, the Israeli Armed Forces released the map from al-Shifa hospital area. According to Israel, there are five complexes built by Hamas under it, including a command center for launching rocket attacks.

According to the map published by Israel, one of the Hamas centers, for example, would be located next to the maternity ward of the hospital and the other next to the MRI unit.

Neither external observers nor the media have been able to confirm these claims.

The New York Times magazine tellsthat a spokesman for the Hamas regime strongly denied Israel’s claims about al-Shifa hospital as a Hamas hideout.

Israel also released a phone conversation to support its claim. According to Hamas, the conversation would be fake.

The New York Times calls al-Shifa Hospital the largest and most modern medical facility in Gaza. According to the newspaper, up to 60,000 Palestinians have sought shelter in the area of ​​the hospital with approximately 700 patient beds.

According to what was told to the newspaper, the hospital has, for example, 130 orphaned babies whose mothers would have died in Israeli airstrikes.

The information provided by both the Palestinians and Israel must be treated with caution.

A man carried an injured child to al-Shifa hospital on Sunday.

A view of al-Quds Hospital on Sunday.

Palestinians according to more than 8,000 people have died in Israeli attacks. According to Israel, more than 1,400 Israelis were killed in or after the Hamas surprise attack that began on October 7 and led to the Gaza war.

Even before mid-October, Israel demanded that civilians living in northern Gaza leave for the southern parts of Gaza. However, many people have decided to stay, or had to stay, for example in Gaza City.

CNN news channel interviewed a British-Palestinian doctor at al-Shifa Hospital Abu Sittah of Ghassan stated at the beginning of last week that already at that time the health care in Gaza was suffering from a “death cat”.

There is a shortage of everything in Gaza, which is blockaded by Israel, and aid deliveries to the region have been slow.