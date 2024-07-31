Gaza War | Israel arbitrarily tortured the Palestinians it imprisoned, says a recent UN report

The Gaza War|At least 53 Palestinian prisoners have died in Israeli military facilities and prisons, the report says.

Israel has abducted thousands of Palestinians without justification, held prisoners in inhumane conditions and tortured them, says a recent report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Since last October, according to the report, Israel has kidnapped thousands of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and taken them to Israel. There have been not only soldiers, but also doctors, patients, people fleeing conflict, children, activists and journalists.

Prisoners have been kept in miserable conditions without charges or trials, says the UN.

This raises serious concerns about the arbitrariness and “fundamentally punitive” nature of the arrests, says UN human rights chief Volker Türk published on Wednesday in the bulletin.

List According to the report, there is a long history of inhumane treatment of prisoners.

According to the report, prisoners have been tortured in many ways, for example by water torture or letting dogs attack the prisoners. Detainees are usually not given the opportunity to get legal aid.

According to the report, the prisoners have said that they have been kept in cage-like conditions and forced to take their clothes off for long periods of time. The prisoners have been kept blindfolded and starved, without food, water or sleep, the report says.

Some have been subjected to sexual violence.

UN report released prisoners and victims have been interviewed and information collected from organizations, governments of different countries, UN officials and media sources.

The report also discusses how the extremist organization Hamas treats Israeli prisoners. They have also been treated badly and violently, the report states.

Hamas abducted civilians and military forces in the October 7 attack.

More than a hundred prisoners were released in June after negotiations, but Israel believes more than 110 prisoners have yet to be released. In addition, 42 prisoners are believed to have died.

Israel justifies its attack on Gaza with the aim of defeating Hamas.

At least 53 Palestinian prisoners have died in Israeli army facilities and prisons, the UN report says.

Israel has apparently arbitrarily arrested people in the West Bank and East Jerusalem almost daily. By the end of May, according to Palestinian organizations, there were almost 9,000 people arrested.

Most of those imprisoned in Gaza have been men and boys, but there are also girls and women.