Gaza War | Israel accelerates its attacks on Gaza – more than half a million children do not know when they will go to school

The Gaza War|The school year for Gazan children officially started on Monday. On Wednesday, Israel bombed one of Gaza’s already damaged schools.

On Monday 625,000 Gazan children had to start their school year.

“Usually, a day like this would be a holiday. The children would be seen in their new school uniforms, on their way to school and dreaming of careers as doctors and engineers,” commented the mother of a 15-year-old schoolboy to Reuters news agency over the weekend.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Education, all schools in the Gaza Strip are closed and 90 percent of them have been destroyed or damaged in the ground offensive launched by Israel at the end of October. The UN Palestinian aid organization UNRWA has turned the remaining ones into emergency accommodation.

In the process Israel has stepped up its attacks on Gaza. On Wednesday, the Israeli armed forces bombed the al-Jawn school in Nuseirat for the fifth time. The bombing killed 18 people, some of whom were children and six UN workers, UNRWA said according to news agency AFP.

Israel has justified this and several other school attacks in recent months by saying that Palestinian fighters are hiding among civilians. Hamas has repeatedly denied the allegations.

A representative of the Gaza Civil Protection Authority Mahmoud Bassal said on Wednesday, according to AFP, that Israel had also struck the Jabalia refugee camp and the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City. According to him, a total of ten people died in the attacks, of which at least two were children.

Tuesday The Palestinian Ministry of Health said at least 19 people were killed in an Israeli attack on al-Mawas near the beach in southern Gaza. Israel had already declared al-Mawas a humanitarian zone at the beginning of the war.

Seeking refuge in Al-Mawas Samar al-Shair told AFP that the Israeli military had asked Palestinian civilians to enter the area because it would be safe.

“The attack came while we were sleeping in our tents,” al-Shair said.

According to the Israeli Armed Forces, some of the dead were “directly involved” in the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas. Hamas denied the information.

Palestinians examine the crater left by an Israeli strike in al-Mawas on Tuesday.

Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres condemned the attack on al-Mawasi, said a spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric.

“Using heavy weapons in densely populated areas is unreasonable. “Palestinians had moved to this area in Khan Yunis to seek shelter and safety, after repeated instructions from the Israeli authorities themselves,” Dujarric said, according to Reuters.

British Foreign Secretary by David Lammy according to these “shocking deaths” show how badly a ceasefire is needed in Gaza. The parties to the war are currently far apart, despite the groping.

Among others, Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia condemned the Al-Mawas attack and at the same time other attacks against civilians carried out by Israel.

of Al-Jawn the school strike was condemned on Thursday by the head of the EU’s external relations Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to Borrell, the attacks show that Israel is not interested in the legal rules of war.

“It is unreasonable that the UN continues to condemn Israel’s just war against terrorists while Hamas continues to use women and children as human shields,” replied Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon messaging service in X.

Josep Borrell, responsible for EU external relations, spoke on Tuesday at the Arab League ministerial meeting in Cairo, Egypt.

Ceasefire negotiations despite precipitation, the beginning of the first class of at least 45,000 in Gaza to wait the child’s chances of starting school may soon improve.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday, among others, the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post bythat the country’s armed forces are close to completing operations in Gaza.

Next, according to him, the operations will move to Lebanon, on the border of which approximately 60,000 Israelis have had to leave their homes due to the attacks and threats of Hezbollah, an extremist organization operating in Lebanon.

For the time being, schooling for Gazan children is closed of volunteers.