Gaza War | Investigation revealed: Hostages shot by Israel waved white flag – Live broadcast from protest in Tel Aviv

Asevoimat believes that the trio had either escaped from their captors or that they had left the hostages behind. HS is showing a live broadcast of the demonstration demanding the release of the hostages in Tel Aviv.

of Israel The armed forces said on Friday evening that they accidentally killed three hostages taken by the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the hostages tried to attract the attention of the Israeli soldiers by waving a white flag, said on Saturday, among other things Times of Israel.

The killing took place in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza.

One soldier had spotted three suspicious figures exiting the building a few hundred meters away. The men were shirtless, and one of them was holding a white flag on the end of a stick.

The soldier thought the situation was a trap and immediately opened fire on the men. At the same time, he shouted to his comrades in arms to warn them about terrorists.

The soldier killed two men, and the third escaped wounded back into the building.

At this point, the commander of the soldiers ordered a cessation of fire.

A cry for help in Hebrew could be heard from the building.

The third man went back out, but then another soldier opened fire and killed him. After this, the bodies were identified as Israeli hostages.

According to the investigation, both soldiers acted against instructions.

Dead the hostages have been identified.

They were Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka and Alon Shamrizwho lived in the Kfar Aza kibbutz near the Gaza border.

Samer Talalka was from a Bedouin background, Haim and Shamriz were Jewish.

The last hostage killed by the soldiers was reportedly Shamriz.

The army expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and promised full transparency in the investigation.

According to the Israeli army, only Hamas fighters have been seen in Shejaiya in recent days.

In November during the ceasefire, Hamas released more than a hundred hostages, but it still holds the same number. Israel has said it believes there are still about 130 hostages in Gaza, of whom about 110 are believed to be still alive.

In recent days, Israeli forces have engaged in intense firefights with Hamas in Gaza. On Wednesday, the Israeli armed forces suffered the heaviest losses of their ground operation so far, when ten soldiers were killed during the day.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Friday that the killing of the hostages is a painful tragedy.

“The entire state of Israel is mourning tonight. The grieving families are in my heart during this difficult time.”

According to the United States, the death of the hostages is “heartbreaking and tragic”.

“I think the Israelis are looking into this and finding out what happened,” a White House spokesman John Kirby said.

of Israel armed forces (IDF) commander Herzi Halevi said on Saturday that the IDF and himself were responsible for the accidental killing of the three hostages. The IDF informed about it on their website.

“The IDF and I, as its commander, are responsible for what happened, and we will do everything we can to prevent such incidents from happening again,” Halevi writes.

Halevi also says that the shooting of the hostages took place against the instructions to open fire.

“It is forbidden to shoot at those who wave the white flag and say they are surrendering. However, the shooting took place in a combat situation and under stressful conditions.”

Hundreds demonstrated because of the case on Friday evening in front of the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv. According to The Times of Israel, a large crowd blocked the road to traffic as they marched to the military base.

“Their time is running out. Bring them home now. There is no victory until every hostage is released,” the crowd shouted, according to Israeli media.

On Saturday evening, HS will broadcast a live broadcast of the demonstration demanding the release of the hostages in Tel Aviv.