Gaza War | In the Russian Caucasus, a crowd stormed the runway against an Israeli flight, at least ten were injured

Israel opposing protesters invaded the runway of Makhachkala Airport in the Republic of Dagestan in Russia’s North Caucasus on Sunday, when a flight from Tel Aviv arrived at the airport, the news agencies Reuters and AFP and the Russian media Meduza, among others, report.

The security authorities were able to remove all those who entered the area without permission, but at least ten people were injured in the incidents, the authorities informed, according to the news channel CNN. Dagestan’s Ministry of Health said that civilians and security officials were among the injured. According to news agency Tassi, the injured have received medical treatment.

The airport was closed to traffic. According to AFP and Reuters, the airport closure may last until November 6.

Videos of the crowd invading the airport went viral on social media. According to news agencies, the group consisted of hundreds of people. According to AFP and Reuters, the protesters were mostly young men, some of them carrying Palestinian flags.

Other for example, the news agency Nexta reported that the crowd was looking for Jews who had flown from Tel Aviv. The majority of Dagestanis are Muslims.

Referring to the Russian media, AFP says that part of the crowd would have checked the cars leaving the airport. The information was not immediately confirmed by official sources.

In Nalchik, the capital of the neighboring republic of Dagestan, Kabardi-Balkaria, a Jewish cultural center under construction was set on fire, according to the rescue authorities.

Dagestan the administration of the republic wrote on the messaging service Telegram that it is not easy to watch the “inhumane slaughter” of the Palestinian civilian population.

“At the same time, we demand the citizens of the republic not to submit to provocations and not to cause panic in society,” the publication wrote, according to AFP.

According to Meduza, the Russian Ministry of the Interior has said that it will identify all persons who entered the field from video camera images.

