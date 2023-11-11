Home page politics

The situation in the Israeli war remains tense – observers in the Gaza Strip are worried about supplies. The latest news about the Gaza war in live ticker.

The information processed here for War in Israel come from international media and news agencies, but also from the parties to the conflict. However, some of the information on the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip cannot be independently verified. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Update from November 11th, 6:54 p.m.: The leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said its fighters had used new weapons in the Israel war, including a rocket with a heavy warhead, over the Gaza war on Israel. He added that militants would continue to use the tense border to put pressure on Israel.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also criticized the United States over the war between Israel and Hamas, saying it was the only country that could stop Israel’s large-scale offensive in the Gaza Strip

Situation in hospitals in the Gaza Strip tense: care no longer guaranteed during the Israel war

First report from November 11th, 6:39 p.m.: Tel Aviv – Five weeks after Hamas’ attack on Israel and the outbreak of the Israel War, the situation in the Middle East remains tense. The situation in the hospitals in the Gaza Strip is said to be particularly dramatic. Most recently, the Gaza war was the focus of a special summit of Arab and other Islamic states in Saudi Arabia.

New developments in the Israel war: Military kills Hamas commander again in the Gaza Strip

Israel’s military reported Saturday that troops and air force units killed Ahmed Siam, a company commander with the Naser Radwan Company Hamas, would have eliminated. Radwan is said to be responsible for holding an estimated 1,000 Gaza civilians at Rantisi Hospital. “Ahmed Siam was killed while hiding in the ‘al Buraq’ school, where other terrorists under this command were also hiding and killed,” said an IDF statement on the latest operation in the Gaza war.

Palestinians inspect their destroyed homes in the Gaza Strip. The situation in the Israel war remains tense. © Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Meanwhile, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah called for more support for the people of the Gaza Strip at the special summit of Arab and Islamic states on the Gaza war. “Can’t 57 Arab and Muslim countries open the Rafah crossing?” Nasrallah said in a speech on Saturday in Beirut, referring to the border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. The Palestinians hoped for more aid deliveries and the transport of the wounded.

Israel war: Bad prospects for Christmas due to the situation in the Gaza Strip

More than a month after the outbreak of war in Israel, it is now known that because of the Gaza war, Christmas and Advent in the Holy Land will only be celebrated in a very simple manner this year. The heads of the various churches in Jerusalem stated this in a joint letter. This was decided by the heads of the various churches in Jerusalem.

Normally, in addition to church services in the run-up to Christmas, there are also “many public celebrations, a large-scale display of brightly lit and expensive decorations to express our joy about the coming Christmas,” the letter said. However, because of the war in the Gaza Strip, these are not normal times. “Since the beginning of the war, there has been an atmosphere of sadness and pain.” The aid organization Doctors Without Borders (MsF) has renewed its appeal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. In view of further attacks on the Shifa Hospital and other health facilities, this is the only way to save patients and staff, the organization announced on Saturday in Geneva.

Criticism of the Gaza war: Egypt against the “relocation” of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip

Israel recently received international criticism for its operations in the Gaza war. The extensive ground operations in the Gaza Strip were criticized not only from the Arab world. While the government in Israel rejects such accusations, reports of a possible “relocation of Palestinians” have recently emerged again and again. Egypt has reiterated its opposition to the expulsion of Palestinians to other countries.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday at the start of the special Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh that anything aimed at “the forced relocation of Palestinians” to places “outside their country” must be stopped. (with agencies)