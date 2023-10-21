Gaza War | “Hope is starting to run out” – in Gaza, patients are even operated on in the corridors

Patients arrive at hospitals all the time, and there is not always time to treat them in the manner required by the severity of the injuries, Henriikka Ollila, anesthetist from Lääkärit ilm rajoja organization tells HS.

Islanded The situation in Gaza is unprecedentedly difficult from the point of view of doctors, nurses and other medical personnel.

“The surgeons say that there is an incredible amount of work. There are patients in hospitals along the corridors so that it is difficult to even move there. Of course, there are also relatives and other people who seek safety in the hospital area”, says the anesthesiologist of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Henriikka Ollila for HS.

Ollila keeps in touch with her colleagues in Gaza. He says that in some places the surgeons have had to perform small operations and other procedures on the floor. There are so many patients that there are not enough operating theaters available.

“Locals have described the situation by saying that there has been continuous shelling for two weeks. New patients are coming in all the time, and they have never experienced this kind of continuous bombardment.”

of Israel according to Ollila, the explosions of the bombings often cause injuries to people, which would require several follow-up surgeries.

However, the situation is so difficult and there are so many patients that only the first operation can be performed on them. Under normal circumstances, patients’ injuries would be treated and wounds would be cleaned every three days.

However, this is currently not possible.

Israel bombed Gaza on Saturday.

“Although some kind of ceasefire would be established, the need for care will continue to be great for a long time. Injuries sustained by patients may require long and repeated surgical treatment,” says Ollila.

In addition to the difficulties of wound and injury care, the conditions in hospitals are unhygienic in places, according to Ollila. This means that they do not meet normal standards, for example, on how to prepare a patient for surgery.

“Problems will probably follow from this, for example in the form of severe bone and soft tissue infections. These may lead to having to amputate more limbs because they cannot be healed.”

According to Ollila, patients suffer from injuries to the limbs, but injuries to the abdomen, chest and head are also common. The local staff has also paid attention to the fact that there are large numbers of children and women as patients. How much, in the midst of war and bombings, it cannot be said for sure.

A truck carrying humanitarian aid on the border between Egypt and Gaza on Saturday.

Palestinian According to the Reuters news agency, a health official said on Saturday afternoon that the death toll in Gaza is more than 4,300. The wounded are more than 13,600. Of the dead, 1,765 are children and 976 are women.

“There was already a message from there that hope is starting to run out. On the other hand, there has been a message that we will continue to do the work here until the end. This is clearly something that people have not experienced before,” says Ollila.

Israel has been saying for days that a ground attack on Gaza is possible. According to Ollila, the hospitals have not been able to prepare for the possibility of an attack or the city battles that will come with it.

“They are people from the medical side and they have their hands full trying to treat the patients that come in all the time.”

There was a small glimmer of hope on Saturday, when trucks carrying humanitarian aid were allowed to cross the border from Egypt to Gaza. Israel blocked the export of fuel to Gaza, even as part of humanitarian transport. However, some water, food and medicine were brought to the strip along with the trucks.

Ollila is cautiously optimistic about the passage of aid transports, but in her opinion, the number of 20 trucks talked about in public is completely insufficient.

“Of course, it would be extremely important if it could be grown in order to be able to export supplies and food and fuel, and that there would be all kinds of possibilities, for example, to continue medical care in Gaza.”