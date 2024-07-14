Gaza War | High-ranking Hamas official: Hamas withdraws from ceasefire talks

The Gaza War|According to Hamas, the armed leader who was the target of a huge strike by Israel yesterday is alive.

An extremist organization Hamas is withdrawing from cease-fire negotiations with Israel, a high-ranking official of the group tells news agency AFP. According to him, the reason is the massacres carried out by Israel and Israel’s attitude in the negotiations.

According to a Hamas official, the political leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyya had informed the international mediators of the ceasefire negotiations about the decision.

Another Hamas official told AFP that the group’s armed leader Mohammed Deif is okay.

Israel carried out a huge attack on the southern parts of the Gaza Strip yesterday, the targets of which, according to the Israeli Armed Forces, were Deif and the head of the Khan Junis Brigade Rafe Lightning.

The attack killed around 90 people from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and wounded hundreds.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu later said his government was unsure whether Deif and Salama were killed in the attack.