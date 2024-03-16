Gaza War | HBL: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is investigating whether Hamas used Nokia technology

Nokia does not know how its devices could possibly have ended up with Hamas.

State Department to find out whether the extremist organization Hamas has used Nokia's technology for encrypted communication in a tunnel in Gaza. Tells about it Hufvudstadsbladetwhich bases its news on the use of Nokia technology, an Israeli newspaper Yedioth to Ahronoth.

Based on information from the Israeli newspaper, HBL says that there would have been supplies from many manufacturers in the tunnel, but Nokia's technology and equipment would have played a decisive role in encrypting Hamas' communications.

Nokia's communications department told STT on Saturday that the products mentioned in the article have been sold since the early 2000s and are used in wired networks around the world.

“The product family was developed in time for the telephone networks of the time to transmit voice and data traffic. They are easy to use and install, and do not require maintenance from Nokia. The products do not have any built-in encryption features different from similar products,” the company says.

From Nokia it is emphasized that the company has no knowledge or involvement in how the equipment manufactured by the company could possibly have ended up in the tunnels used by the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza.

“All Nokia's sales processes are strictly regulated and transparent. We comply with local laws and regulations wherever we operate. This is what we also do in the Israeli-Palestinian region, where we strictly follow the processes required by the Israeli authorities,” Nokia's communications said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs grants export permits for dual-use products, i.e. goods that can be used in military activities in addition to civilian use.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs head of the export control unit Johanna Salovaara-Dean tells HBL that the ministry is currently investigating the case and has been in contact with Nokia. He confirms that Nokia has received an export license to the region. Salovaara-Dean also says that if the ministry had known there was a risk of the technology ending up in the hands of Hamas, the export permit would not have been granted.

Update 16.3. at 12:25 p.m.: Added comments from Nokia's communications to the story.