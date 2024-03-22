Gaza War | HBL: According to Tavio, Nokia's technology ended up in Hamas because of “rogue actors”.

Foreign Trade Minister Ville Tavio says that he has discussed with Nokia how Nokia's technology has ended up in the possession of the terrorist organization Hamas.

Minister of Foreign Trade Ville Tavio (ps) has discussed with Nokia how Nokia's technology has ended up in the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas. It was reported by Hufvudstadsbladet.

“As far as I understand, this happens so that individual rogue actors take devices without Nokia's knowledge to places that have not been agreed with Nokia,” Tavio answered, according to HBL, to a question at an event where the continuation of UNRWA's support for the Palestinian Authority was discussed.

Head of the export control unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Johanna Salovaara-Dean told HS on Friday that the ministry is currently not conducting any more specific investigation into the matter.

Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Tavio (ps) told about the continuation of support to the UN Palestinian refugee organization UNRWA on Friday. See also Reader opinion You should submit your NATO application now

Last last week it was revealed that the terrorist organization Hamas has used Nokia's technology for encrypted communication in a tunnel in Gaza. He was the first to tell about it HBLwhich based its news on the use of Nokia technology, an Israeli newspaper Yedioth to Ahronoth.

According to the information of the Israeli newspaper, there would have been supplies from many manufacturers in the tunnel, but Nokia's equipment would have played a decisive role in encrypting Hamas' communications.

Nokian from the communications department was told on Saturday to STT that the products mentioned in the article have been sold since the beginning of the 2000s and are used in wire nets all over the world.

Nokia emphasized that it has no knowledge or involvement in how the devices manufactured by the company could possibly have ended up in the Hamas tunnels.

“The product family was developed in time for the telephone networks of the time to transmit voice and data traffic. They are easy to use and install, and do not require maintenance from Nokia. The products do not have any built-in encryption features different from similar products,” the company said.