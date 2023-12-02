Gaza War | Hamas will not hand over the hostages before a new ceasefire, says the deputy leader

According to its deputy leader, Hamas still has Israeli soldiers and civilians who have previously served in the Israeli army as hostages.

A terrorist organization Vice President of Hamas Saleh al-Arouri said on Saturday in a television interview with the Qatari-owned al-Jazeera that Hamas will not hand over any more hostages to Israel before a new cease-fire in Gaza. The news agency Reuters writes about it.

“Let the war go on. This decision is final. We will not compromise on this issue,” al-Arouri said, according to Reuters.

In addition, Hamas demands the release of all arrested Palestinians against the hostages.

According to Al-Arour, the hostages still held by Hamas are Israeli soldiers and civilians who have previously served in the Israeli army. US and Israeli officials have said that they believe that Hamas still has several civilian women hostage, reported The Guardian earlier.

Israel announced that it was withdrawing from Qatar the representatives of its intelligence agency, the Mossad, who have been involved in the ceasefire negotiations. According to the statement, the head of the Mossad David Barnea has instructed his negotiators to leave Qatar after the negotiations reached a “dead end”.

A week-long cease-fire between Israel and Hamas ended on Friday morning, after which Israel has continued attacks on the Gaza Strip and has also carried out an airstrike against Hezbollah fighters in Syria.

At least 193 Palestinians have been killed and 650 wounded since a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel ended on Friday, according to health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza, according to the Reuters news agency. Figures have not been verified by independent sources.

People carrying their belongings flee after Israeli strikes in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis.

According to Iranian state media, two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard have been killed in an Israeli attack in Syria. The claim has not been verified by independent sources. According to the news agency, the dead would be the first Iranians to die in the Gaza war.