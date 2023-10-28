Gaza War | Hamas vows to stop Israel – What is known about its army, the Qassam Brigades?

What what does the imam who died in 1935 have to do with the terrorist organization Hamas and the Israeli war?

Izzeddin al-Qassam was a teacher born in Syria who worked in the 1930s in Haifa, Palestine and declared a jihad against Zionism on 12 November 1935.

With eleven men, he went into battle near the city of Jenin and was killed just eight days later.

Al-Qassam is connected to the current situation mostly through its name.

He has lent it to the Hamas army or military wing, the Qassam Brigades.

The Qassam Brigades are now best known for Hamas’s barbaric attack on Israel three weeks ago. Qassam is also Israel’s military opponent as Israel tries to tame Hamas with a ground attack on Gaza.

What What is known about the Hamas army?

Hamas, founded in 1987, had fighters and terrorists in its ranks from the beginning, but its activities were mainly focused on suicide bombings.

In 1992, however, military operations were centrally organized into the Qassam Brigades.

Qassam’s current commander played a key role Mohammed Deifwho began planning a military organization while serving as an Israeli prisoner in 1989–90.

Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 allowed Hamas to build up its army with Iranian support.

The US intelligence service CIA estimates that Qassam has 20,000 to 25,000 fighters, but the actual number is unknown. Likewise, it is unclear how much of the force Israel has managed to destroy since its counterattack began.

Qassam is considered one of the best-equipped guerrilla armies in the world, whose warfare is based on rockets and missiles, snipers, homemade bombs and a network of tunnels. It has its own military academy and even commando forces operating at sea.

Although Israel has blockaded the Gaza Strip since 2007, weapons have been smuggled through tunnels, for example.

Last in the political leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh told the news agency al-Jazeera that the organization has “locally produced missiles, but the long-range missiles come from Iran, Syria and other sources via Egypt”.

Qassam has ingeniously developed light weapons, home-made missiles, rockets and bombs, rocket and mortar launchers. It has anti-tank missiles and shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles, and recently it has also invested in the development of Drones.

Hamas representative Ali Baraka said this month in an interview with the Russian channel RT that Hamas has factories in Gaza where it can manufacture “everything”.

“We have been preparing for this for two years. We have missiles and rockets with ranges of 250, 160, 80, 45 and 10 kilometers. We have factories that make mortars and their ammunition. We have factories to make anti-tank missiles. We have factories for the production of Kalashnikov assault rifles and cartridges. We have a Russian license to manufacture Kalashnikov cartridges in Gaza.”

The United States believes that Iran finances Hamas and other Palestinian groups to the tune of one hundred million dollars a year.

Hamas is also believed to receive funds from charities in Qatar, Turkey and other parts of the Islamic world. It also uses cryptocurrencies in financing.