Gaza War | Hamas: There is nothing new in the US’s recent Gaza truce proposals

The Gaza War|The US has reportedly presented new wording for the truce plan, but according to a Hamas representative, the organization is being pressured to accept Israel’s terms.

of the United States there is nothing new in the recent proposals for the truce plan between Israel and Hamas, says a member of the Hamas leadership Osama Hamdan according to news agency AFP

News site Axios according to which the United States had recently proposed new wording for the Gaza truce plan in order to create an agreement between Israel and Hamas.

According to Hamdan, Hamas has received a new proposal since the beginning of the week, but there is nothing new in it. According to him, no real progress has been seen in the negotiations to end Israel’s month-long attack in Gaza either.

of the United States presidential Joe Biden the truce plan he presented last month is supposed to lead to a temporary truce and eventually allow negotiations for a permanent truce. According to the United States, the proposal in question was presented by Israel.

The truce plan brokered by Biden would allow for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as increased aid efforts in Gaza.

Hamas recently announced that it had given its own response to the plan, but the organization is said to have presented its own changes to it at the same time.

“Once again, Hamas is ready to welcome any proposal that guarantees a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and a serious exchange agreement,” Hamdan said at a press conference in Beirut on Saturday, according to Qatari media. al-Jazeera by.

Axios according to sources, the United States, together with the mediators of the truce negotiations, has been working on an article in the truce plan that deals with the negotiations that are to begin between Israel and Hamas in the first phase of the agreement. The negotiations are to set the exact conditions for the second phase of the agreement.

According to Axios, Hamas would like these talks to focus on a prisoner exchange. Israel, on the other hand, hopes that the demilitarization of Gaza could be brought up in the negotiations, for example.

According to the anonymous source, the agreement could be concluded if Hamas agrees to the new formulations presented by the United States.

“(The proposals were) just a waste of time and give the occupier (Israel) more time to commit genocide,” Hamdan, however, commented on the new wording proposed by the US.

Hamdan further said that Hamas is under pressure to accept Israel’s terms, as nothing in the terms has changed. According to Al-Jazeera, Hamdan blamed the pressure on the United States.

Demonstrators demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the release of hostages in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

of Israel According to al-Jazeera, a large anti-government protest was organized in Tel Aviv on Saturday, and the organizers estimate that 130,000 people gathered in the city center to demand an immediate ceasefire agreement in order to bring the hostages home.

Israel has repeatedly seen demonstrations of tens of thousands of people opposing Netanyahu and his government and demanding early elections and an agreement to return the hostages.

Hamas according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israel has killed almost 38,000 people in Gaza since the beginning of October, the majority of whom have been civilians.

Israel began razing Gaza to ruins after Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations attacked Israel in early October. According to the Israeli authorities, nearly 1,200 people were killed in the attack, the majority of whom were also civilians.

In addition, the organizations took about 250 hostages, of which a hundred are still in Gaza. The rest have died or been released.