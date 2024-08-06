Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Gaza War | Hamas, the extremist organization that governs the Gaza Strip, has named a new political leader

August 6, 2024
in World Europe
Gaza War | Hamas, the extremist organization that governs the Gaza Strip, has named a new political leader
Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas’s Gaza Strip, has been named as the new political leader.

Gazan the extremist organization Hamas that manages the strip has named a new political leader.

Hamas says in its statement that the Gazan leader of Hamas has been appointed to the position Yahya Sinwar.

The appointment was made a week after the organization’s previous political leader Ismail Haniyya was killed in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Haniyya’s death has tightened regional tensions in the Middle East even more.

