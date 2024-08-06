Gaza War | Hamas, the extremist organization that governs the Gaza Strip, has named a new political leader

The Gaza War|Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas’s Gaza Strip, has been named as the new political leader.

Hamas says in its statement that the Gazan leader of Hamas has been appointed to the position Yahya Sinwar.

The appointment was made a week after the organization’s previous political leader Ismail Haniyya was killed in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Haniyya’s death has tightened regional tensions in the Middle East even more.