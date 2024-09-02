Gaza War | Hamas says the hostages will return in coffins if Israel continues military pressure

The Gaza War|Netanyahu said Hamas executed six hostages. A spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing blamed Netanyahu for the deaths.

An extremist organization Hamas’s armed wing said on Monday that the hostages would return to Israel in coffins if Israeli military pressure continued.

”(of the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin) Netanyahu the demand to release the prisoners through military pressure instead of making a deal means they will return to their families in coffins,” a spokesman for the armed wing Abu Obeida said in a statement.

According to him, the guards have also been given “new instructions” on how to deal with the hostages if the Israeli forces approach the place where the hostages are being held.

Qatari media al-Jazeera according to Obeida also said that the responsibility for the deaths of the six dead hostages found in Gaza rests on Netanyahu’s shoulders, as he had rejected the ceasefire deal that was on the table.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu said Hamas militants had executed six hostages whose bodies were found in Gaza.

“These murderers executed six hostages. They shot them in the back of the head,” Netanyahu said at a news conference.

At a press conference, Netanyahu rejected the view that Israel should respond with concessions in the Gaza truce talks.

As thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv on Monday for a second day in a row to criticize the government, Netanyahu apologized for failing to rescue the hostages while appealing for unity.

Netanyahu also called on the international community to put more pressure on Hamas to end the war in Gaza.