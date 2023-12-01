Friday, December 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gaza War | Hamas says it hit Tel Aviv with missiles – Two civilians were killed in an Israeli attack on Lebanon

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Gaza War | Hamas says it hit Tel Aviv with missiles – Two civilians were killed in an Israeli attack on Lebanon

Israel is striking Gaza with force because Hamas, which controls the area, attacked Israel on October 7. HS follows the events moment by moment.

Humanitarian aid was transported in Gaza on Thursday. Picture: Majdi Fathi / ZUMA

HS

| Updated

Palestinian groups attacked Israel extensively on Saturday October 7th. Armed forces of the terrorist organization Hamas also crossed the border from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

Since then, Israel has hit Gaza with force, first with airstrikes and then with intensified ground attacks.

Read more from the author

HS

#Gaza #War #Hamas #hit #Tel #Aviv #missiles #civilians #killed #Israeli #attack #Lebanon

See also  Rowing | Jari Saario received crushing sad news at the moment of his return home
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, revolution for mobility | FormulaPassion.it

Autonomous driving and artificial intelligence, revolution for mobility | FormulaPassion.it

Recommended

No Result
View All Result