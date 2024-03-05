Gaza War | Hamas said it would release the hostages only after Israel withdraws from Gaza

Since Sunday, mediators from the United States, Qatar and Egypt have been unsuccessfully trying to establish a new humanitarian ceasefire.

5.3. 20:42 | Updated 5.3. 21:35

Hamas said on Tuesday that he would release the hostages he had taken in Israel only after Israel has completely withdrawn its forces from the Gaza Strip and allowed aid to the area.

In addition, Hamas demands that Israel allow the Gazans who fled their homes to return to their own residential areas.

Hamas representative Osama Hamdan told about it at the press conference he held in Beirut, which was reported by, among others, the news agencies AFP and Reuters and the US news channel CNN.

Hamdan said the organization submitted its response to the proposals made by Egypt and Qatar during the ceasefire talks held in Cairo.

He accused Israel of delaying the ceasefire and warned that negotiations cannot continue indefinitely while fighting continues.

of the United Statesmediators from Qatar and Egypt have been unsuccessfully trying since Sunday to establish a new humanitarian ceasefire, during which Hamas would release the hostages and Israel would release the emergency aid desperately needed by the Gazans to the Gaza Strip.

Three Egyptian security sources said on Tuesday for Reutersthat the parties still wanted to reach an agreement, but held firmly to their positions, which has prevented an agreement from being reached.

Egypt's state media reported on Tuesday that the truce talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo had run into “difficulties” but would continue despite this, said CNN.

Egypt's state-run al-Qahera News reported that a high-ranking official source denied media claims that the negotiations had broken down.

According to the Egyptians, they have been in contact with Israel, even though it had refused to send its delegation to Cairo. The reason given was that Hamas had not provided Israel with a list of the hostages who were still alive.

The goal of the negotiations was to get the ceasefire into effect before the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan starts late Sunday evening Finnish time.

of the United States of the foreign minister by Antony Blinken According to him, achieving a ceasefire depended on Hamas.

“Hamas has to decide if it is ready to commit to a ceasefire,” Blinken said According to CNN before meeting with Qatar's foreign minister on Tuesday.

According to Israel, Palestinian extremist organizations still have more than 130 hostages, but more than thirty of them are suspected to have died.

The UN says it has “convincing information” that Hamas and other extremist organizations have gang-raped and sexually tortured or humiliated some of their hostages. According to the report published by the UN on Monday, sexual violence probably still continued.