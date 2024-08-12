Gaza War | Hamas said it killed a hostage and wounded two in Gaza

The Gaza War|Hamas said on the Telegram service on Monday that it had killed one hostage and wounded two.

An extremist organization The armed wing of Hamas said on Monday that its fighters had shot one Israeli hostage and wounded two women hostages in Gaza.

“In two separate incidents, two Hamas soldiers tasked with guarding enemy prisoners shot a Zionist prisoner, killing him instantly. Two female prisoners were also critically injured,” said a representative of Hamas’s armed wing Abu Obeidan In a statement published on the Telegram messaging service.

The statement did not say the identity of the prisoners or that, because the incidents mentioned in the message had happened.

According to Obeida, a team has been established to investigate the shootings.

Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations attacked Israel more than ten months ago. According to the Israeli authorities, nearly 1,200 people were killed in the attack. The organizations also took more than 250 hostages.

According to the Israeli army, 111 of the hostages are still in Gaza. However, according to the army, 39 of the hostages in Gaza have died. Israel also counts the dead as hostages until their bodies are returned to Israel.

According to health authorities under Hamas, nearly 40,000 people have died in Israel’s attack on Gaza.