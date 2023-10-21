Gaza War | Hamas released two American hostages – Qatar’s role in the negotiations is considered vital

Located in the Persian Gulf, Qatar has positioned itself between the warring parties and has raised its international profile as a negotiator.

Extreme Jihadist On Friday, the Hamas organization released two people it had kidnapped from the United States.

Judith Raanan and Natalie Raanan had to public broadcasting company the BBC were captured by the organization two weeks ago when they were in Israel celebrating Judith’s mother’s birthday party.

One country was perhaps the most important factor in getting the Americans freed: Qatar.

Qatar is considered a vital negotiating partner, as the country hosts both a representative office or office of the political wing of Hamas and an important base for the US armed forces. Despite pressure from Washington, Qatar has not closed the Hamas office over the years.

“Qatar does not want to lose its credibility when it negotiates on other conflicts,” said Middle East researcher Hasni Abidi Le Monde -magazine, referring to the request for closure.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said the state is continuing talks with both Israel and Hamas. The purpose of the dialogue is to try to release more hostages. According to the ministry, the release of the American duo was possible thanks to discussions that lasted for days.

When asked, what Hamas received in exchange for the release of Judith and Natalie, a Qatari official said, according to the BBC, that the organization received nothing. It was just a gesture of goodwill.

According to Abu Obeidah, a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the Americans were released for “humanitarian reasons.”

The goal, or at least the wish, of the Qatari administration is that it could also participate in the release of other hostages. Hamas still holds up to 200 hostages, of which, for example The Washington Post – magazine, an unknown number are from the United States.

Among the hostages is The New York Times – magazine, people from up to 40 countries.

Qatar has created an image of itself as a more or less neutral intermediary country and it was involved in the negotiations with the extremist organization Taliban in 2021, among other things.

Qatar has received praise and attention for its actions. For example, the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on the X service that he is grateful to Qatar for the country’s leadership that allowed the hostages to be released.

in the Persian Gulf located in Qatar also plays a role in preventing the expansion of the war. The country also has close relations with Iran, whose direct participation in a potentially expanding war is being tried to be prevented.

However, Qatar hardly has any direct influence on the armed wing of Hamas. Doha’s relations are above all with the political department of Hamas.

The release of the Americans may also put pressure on Israel so that other kidnapped people could be released through negotiations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu however, the regime’s stated goal is the destruction of Hamas, which is likely to be achieved not with words but with weapons.

Destroying the organization would require a heavy armed intervention, and Israel has been talking about starting a ground attack on Gaza for days. However, the attack would probably lead to the death of numerous hostages, as Hamas may have placed them in tunnels and other defensive positions as human shields.