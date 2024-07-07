Gaza War | Hamas may be willing to discuss a prisoner exchange without a promise of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

The Gaza War|According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israel has already killed more than 38,000 people during its attacks in Gaza, which lasted for about nine months.

Hamas representative has expressed that the extremist organization is ready to discuss a prisoner swap deal with Israel without a promise of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

According to a representative who anonymously commented on Hamas’s position to the news agency AFP, the parties mediating the negotiations have assured that after the agreement is reached, the truce would continue as long as the negotiations continued.

A permanent truce has been one of Hamas’s main demands in the negotiations between the parties. However, Israel, which has been ravaging Gaza for about nine months with attacks, has repeatedly rejected demands for a permanent ceasefire.

Instead, Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas’ military and administrative capabilities. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu a statement released by the office on Sunday emphasized that any agreement must allow Israel to return and fight until the goals of its military operations are achieved.

Demonstrators demanding a hostage deal in Israel blocked roads in Tel Aviv since morning on Sunday. The protesters are demanding new elections in the country and more actions from the government to release the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

Israel continued its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Sunday, where several deaths were reported. Qatari media al-Jazeera told Finnish time on Monday early night that at least 54 people have been killed in Gaza within a day and dozens are missing. According to the media, al-Jazeera Arabic reporters have reported the figures based on medical sources.

According to the Gazan authorities, Israel has struck two different schools within two days, which had been used as a shelter by those fleeing the fighting. According to the Gaza civil defense authorities, at least four people have been killed in the latter attack on Sunday.

Israel’s armed forces said they had struck a school site in Gaza City, saying the school had been used as a hideout for fighters, as well as facilities Israel said were used to manufacture weapons by Hamas.

According to civil protection authorities, Hamas’ deputy labor minister was among the dead.

The local body of the Catholic Church, which owns the school, condemned the attack on civilians and said hundreds of civilians have sought shelter on the school grounds.

According to the Gaza authorities, Israel killed at least 16 people in an attack on a UN-run school on Saturday. In addition, more than 70 people are said to have been injured.

Israel said it struck terrorists operating on the school grounds on Saturday.

Tens of thousands Gazans have sought shelter in UN-run schools across the strip, and UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, has criticized repeated attacks on its facilities.

“A new day. A new month. Another school attack”, Director General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini said message service in X on Sunday.

According to him, almost 2,000 people who ran away from their homes had stayed at the school run by UNRWA.

According to Lazzarini, over the course of nine months, more than half of UNRWA’s offices in the region have been the target of attacks, some on several occasions and some of the attacks have been direct. As a result of these attacks, according to Lazzarini, 520 people have been killed and almost 1,600 injured. Many of the victims have been women and children.

“A repeated claim (among others) from Israel is that Palestinian armed groups use our facilities. These are claims I take very seriously. It is for this reason that I have repeatedly called for independent investigations to establish the facts and to identify those responsible for attacks on UN facilities or their misuse,” Lazzarini added.

At the same time, he repeated his demand for a ceasefire and the immediate release of all hostages.

“The longer this war goes on, the deeper the gap becomes and the more people suffer,” Lazzarini added.

Hamas according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, Israel has already killed more than 38,000 people in Gaza in about nine months, the majority of whom have been civilians.

Israel attacked Gaza after Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations attacked Israel in early October. According to AFP’s calculations based on the figures of the Israeli authorities, nearly 1,200 people were killed in the attack, the majority of whom were also civilians.

of the UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese issued a grim warning on Sunday regarding Israel’s actions and the reactions of the international community.

According to Albanese, the beginning of a new era of “humanitarian” genocide is ahead if Israel’s logic in Gaza is accepted and normalized. He emphasized that Israel equates its battle with Hamas, which is considered an enemy of the civilian population of Gaza.

“Let’s end this abomination,” Albanese demanded message service in X.

of the United States president Joe Biden announced a cease-fire plan at the end of May, which was supposed to lead to a temporary cease-fire and eventually enable negotiations for a permanent cease-fire. The plan would also enable, among other things, the exchange of prisoners.

According to the US, the proposal was presented by Israel, and US officials have since repeatedly accused Hamas of standing in the way of a reconciliation, but even after the announcement of the plan, Israel itself has repeatedly rejected the idea of ​​a permanent ceasefire.

Head of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency David Barnea negotiated Friday with Qatari mediators on a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages. The United States has acted as a mediator in the negotiations with Qatar and Egypt.

According to an official familiar with the negotiations, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA of William Burns is also scheduled to travel to Qatar this week.