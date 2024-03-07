Gaza War | Hamas left the negotiation site in Cairo – Waiting for an answer from Israel to its terms

Gaza truce talks have been held without success since Sunday.

Hamas the representative says that his delegation left Cairo, where the Gaza truce negotiations have been unsuccessful since Sunday.

A representative told the AFP news agency that a Hamas delegation has headed to the Qatari capital Doha for consultations because it is dissatisfied with the answers provided to it by Israel.

The truce negotiations in Egypt have therefore not yet broken off, but the representative of Hamas said that the organization is still waiting for Israel's final official response to the conditions set by the extremist organization.

Israel has repeated several times that a humanitarian ceasefire will not begin until the hostages are released.