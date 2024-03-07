Thursday, March 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gaza War | Hamas left the negotiation site in Cairo – Waiting for an answer from Israel to its terms

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Gaza War | Hamas left the negotiation site in Cairo – Waiting for an answer from Israel to its terms

Gaza truce talks have been held without success since Sunday.

Hamas the representative says that his delegation left Cairo, where the Gaza truce negotiations have been unsuccessful since Sunday.

A representative told the AFP news agency that a Hamas delegation has headed to the Qatari capital Doha for consultations because it is dissatisfied with the answers provided to it by Israel.

The truce negotiations in Egypt have therefore not yet broken off, but the representative of Hamas said that the organization is still waiting for Israel's final official response to the conditions set by the extremist organization.

Israel has repeated several times that a humanitarian ceasefire will not begin until the hostages are released.

#Gaza #War #Hamas #left #negotiation #site #Cairo #Waiting #answer #Israel #terms

See also  Putin described the consequences of the collapse of Russia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
UNESCO warns that generative AI propagates sexist prejudices

UNESCO warns that generative AI propagates sexist prejudices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result