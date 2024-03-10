Gaza War | Hamas is still ready to negotiate with Israel, says the leader of the organization

The Hamas leader accused Israel of not wanting to continue negotiations.

Hamas despite the start of Ramadan, is still ready to talk with Israel, says the leader of the extremist organization Ismail Haniyya. In a televised speech, Haniyya accused Israel of being unwilling to continue negotiations.

Haniyya reiterated Hamas's demands, which include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners as a condition for the release of its own hostages taken from Israel. Israel's goal, on the other hand, is still the destruction of Hamas.

“If we get a clear position from our negotiating brothers on the occupation and a commitment to withdraw, stop aggression and release prisoners, then we are ready to make an agreement,” said Haniyya.

On Saturday Israel accused Hamas of fomenting instability in the Middle East region.

The start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan has been seen for weeks as an important milestone for achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza war. Ramadan begins in Gaza on Monday, but a solution has not been seen in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Since the beginning of October, more than 31,000 people have already died in Gaza in Israeli bombings, says the Gaza Ministry of Health under Hamas.

According to Israel, approximately 1,160 people died in the Hamas attack on Israel at the beginning of October. Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations kidnapped an estimated 250 hostages at the time. According to Israel, there are still a hundred hostages in Gaza. The rest have been released or are dead.