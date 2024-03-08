Saturday, March 9, 2024
Gaza War | Hamas is not ready to compromise on its demand for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 8, 2024
in World Europe
Negotiations for a ceasefire to stop the fighting that has lasted for about five months have stalled.

An extremist organization According to the armed wing of Hamas, Hamas is not ready to compromise on its demand that Israel withdraw from Gaza before the hostages can be released.

“Our top priority for achieving a prisoner exchange deal is our total commitment to stopping the offensive and the withdrawal of the enemy, and we are not ready to compromise on this,” said a Hamas representative. Abu Obeida in the organization's televised statement.

to Gaza attempts have been made to negotiate a truce that would take effect before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins on Sunday or Monday.

The truce agreement would also include the release of hostages taken by Palestinian extremist organizations in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas negotiators walked out of the truce talks in Cairo on Thursday because they were not satisfied with Israel's answers. Israeli negotiators, on the other hand, have not been present at the negotiations at all. The reason given is that Hamas has not provided a list of the surviving hostages.

Hamas and other Palestinian extremist organizations took an estimated 250 hostages when they attacked Israel about five months ago. According to Israel, there are still a hundred hostages in Gaza. The rest have been released or are dead.

