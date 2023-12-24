Gaza War | Hamas is demanding an investigation into the mass executions it accuses Israeli forces of carrying out

Hamas says it has collected witness statements showing that 137 Palestinian civilians were massacred by Israeli forces in northern Gaza.

An extremist organization Hamas is demanding an international investigation into the mass executions it accuses Israel of carrying out in connection with its military operation.

Hamas says it has collected witness statements showing that 137 Palestinian civilians were mass-executed by Israeli forces during their military operation in the northern parts of Gaza.

Hamas accused the Israeli armed forces of digging a large pit on the eastern side of Gaza City. According to Hamas, dozens of civilians captured by Israel were executed in the pit, after which the pit was filled.

Hamas The Health Ministry of Gaza-controlled Gaza said earlier on Saturday that the Israeli army has publicly executed dozens of people in the streets in its military operation against Hamas.

According to the ministry, the executions took place this week in the Jabalia refugee camp, the town of Jabalia, and the town of Beit Lahia in the northern part of Gaza.

The claims could not be confirmed by independent sources. If the allegations are true, it could be a war crime.

News agency AFP has seen local media videos of rotting bodies in the streets in Jabalia. In Beit Lahia, stray dogs have been scavenging bodies left on the streets, the local civil protection authorities say.

of Israel When asked about the executions, the armed forces said it was not currently aware of the alleged incidents and said it needed more details to get a clearer picture, according to AFP.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces also said Hamas had shown it does not value truth or accuracy.

On Saturday, Israel's armed forces said they would ensure that strikes against Israeli military targets comply with international law.

On Wednesday, the Office of the UN High Representative for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it had received “disturbing” reports that Israeli forces had massacred at least 11 unarmed Palestinians in Gaza.

According to the OHCHR, this possible war crime has allegedly occurred this week in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City. The OHCHR called on Israel to open an investigation into the matter.

An Israeli official, who commented anonymously, denied the claims and claimed that they once again serve as an example of the UN body's biased and prejudiced approach towards Israel.

Gazan The Ministry of Health updated the death toll in the region on Saturday. According to the ministry, Israeli airstrikes and attacks have already killed more than 20,200 people in the Gaza Strip, most of whom have been women and children.

Israel launched its attack on Gaza after Hamas attacked Israel in early October. According to Israeli authorities, more than 1,100 people were killed in the attack.

Additionally, according to Israel, Hamas and other extremist organizations kidnapped around 240 hostages. Of these, well over a hundred have been released and several have died. Last week, Israeli forces killed three hostages in Gaza City because the soldiers thought they were a threat.