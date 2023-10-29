Gaza War | Häkkänen believes that the arms deals with Israel will be carried out as agreed

According to Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen (Kok), the arms trade with Israel “has no connection” with Finland’s voting decisions in, for example, the UN.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) believes that the arms sales between Finland and Israel will take place as planned, despite the situation in Gaza.

The Defense Forces have acquired several key weapon systems from Israel in recent years. Several acquisitions also include options for additional purchases.

The weapons systems acquired or to be acquired from Israel include anti-tank, coastal, anti-air and anti-surface missiles, as well as anti-artillery radars and drones.

One of the most significant is the deal announced in April, in which Finland buys an air defense system intended for high-altitude defense, “David’s Sling”.

According to Häkkänen, the system is “critically important” for Finland’s national defense.

“That’s why we treat all risks with particular seriousness,” Häkkänen tells HS.

“Of course, there is always the challenge of how Finland can get some follow-up deliveries from these arms suppliers during a crisis. From this point of view, too, a document has now been signed between the defense ministries of Israel and Finland, in which there is an even stronger commitment to ensure that the deal is carried out under all circumstances and that the agreement is properly followed. Nothing has come up that would make this difficult on their part.”

According to Häkkänen, for all arms acquisitions, we will review how Finland works in exceptional circumstances and where it can get maintenance and spare parts for its own weapon systems.

“There are contingency plans and ‘plan-b routes’ for these. Of course, they won’t be opened, but everything has been prepared for,” he says.

Gun shop With Israel, it has also aroused political opposition in Finland.

On Monday, the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance submitted a written question in which it demanded that Finland stop importing weapons from Israel and stop defense cooperation.

“I know that there has been opposition to these acquisitions on the left, but I am not going to compromise on this matter. This system intended for high-altitude defense is the best of the systems, and we can see directly from the war in Ukraine that such a system is also needed in Finland,” says Häkkänen.

“Decisions must be moved forward quickly so that the system is operational by the end of the decade. These are long processes. In this situation, when the world’s defense equipment market has completely heated up, you should not take the step of withdrawal. In the worst case, it could happen that in a matter critical to our safety, canceling and re-competing the procurement could lead to a really awkward situation.”

Finland abstained on Friday from voting in the UN General Assembly in favor of a resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

120 UN member states voted in favor of the resolution. The positions of the EU countries were divided in the vote. In addition to Finland, Germany, Italy, the Baltic countries and the Nordic countries belonging to the EU abstained from voting.

Häkkänen tells HS that defense materiel cooperation does not affect Finland’s positions in votes like this.

“These are separate.”

It has no effect?

“They are separate, I don’t see a connection between them.”