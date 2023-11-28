Gaza War | Greta Thunberg became a prominent advocate for the Palestinians, and has attracted criticism in Sweden as well

The 20-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has received criticism especially from Israel for her support for the Palestinians.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg20, has participated in several demonstrations in support of the Palestinians both in Sweden and elsewhere in Europe during the fall.

Thunberg has demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and justice and freedom for Palestinian civilians. In addition, he has described the events in Gaza as “preparation for genocide”.

Thunberg has been photographed in several demonstrations with a “Palestinian scarf” or Shemagh around her neck.

At a demonstration in Amsterdam in November, he shouted: “An occupied country has no right to climate”.

Thunberg’s his open support for the Palestinians has received a lot of opposition, according to the media, and his actions have been wondered at. Thunberg’s actions have even been estimated to undermine the entire climate movement.

Among other things, a Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter has said that Thunberg participated in demonstrations supporting Palestine.

According to DN, the Fridays for Future people’s movement founded by Thunberg has published, for example, updates on social media, the content of which, according to DN, should have been carefully considered before publication.

“The update uses such rough language that it makes you wonder if the account has been hacked,” DN’s editor wrote at the end of October.

Tuesday DN published an open letter to Thunberg. In his article, the journalist estimates that Thunberg’s actions are damaging to the entire climate movement.

Thunberg’s the spokesperson of the Israeli Armed Forces has also commented on the activity Arye Sharuz Shalicarwho also criticized the climate activist at the end of October For Politico in the interview he gave. According to Shalicar, those who identify with Thunberg’s actions are supporters of terrorism.

“Thunberg is now showing solidarity with Gaza, but not a word about the mass murders against Israelis. It shows that he does not actually support the cause of the Palestinians, but ignores all the horror that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad extremist organization inflict on the Palestinians,” Shalicar said.

He later apologized for his statement and clarified that his own opinions were not those of the Israeli Armed Forces.

Thunberg responded to the criticism she received at the time and emphasized that she is against all discrimination and that she condemns anti-Semitism in all its forms.

Thunberg participated in the Palestinian support demonstration organized in front of the Israeli embassy in Östermalm, Stockholm last week. In the videos filmed from the demonstration, Thunberg shouts slogans with other protesters, which urge, among other things, to “crush Zionism”.

The Times of Israel said on Tuesday that Jewish environmental activists are outraged by Thunberg’s actions.

Founder of British-based environmental organization Hazon Nigel Savage says Thunberg’s actions show how “naive, distorted and fanatical anti-Zionism” has gained a foothold among “left” or “progressive” people.

Savage described the phenomenon as sad and worrying.

Former member of the Israeli parliament, environmental scientist Alon Tal told for The Times of Israel that he appreciates Thunberg’s role as an educator of climate change awareness.

“However, he has misused his position to push racist, violent positions,” Tal said.