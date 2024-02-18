Gaza War | Gaza's second largest hospital is inoperable

Nasser Hospital was one of the few hospitals still in operation in the Gaza Strip.

of Israel and the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, caught in the middle of Hamas fighting, is out of order. It is the second largest hospital in Gaza.

A spokesman for health authorities in Hamas-controlled Gaza Ashraf al-Qidra told news agency Reuters on Sunday that the hospital is inoperable.

The World Health Organization (WHO) told about it earlier. According to the WHO, the patients in the hospital have not been able to be treated as they should, and the hospital does not have enough staff.

According to Al-Qidra, there are only four nursing staff members left at the hospital.

News agency AFP reported on Thursday, that the Israeli armed forces stormed the hospital. The Israeli armed forces said at the time that the operation would not interfere with the hospital's operational capabilities.

The WHO previously called on Israel to allow medical personnel into the hospital.

The greater part Hospitals in the Gaza Strip are out of service due to fuel shortages caused by the fighting. The region's population of 2.3 million people has been left without proper healthcare. Tens of thousands of people have been wounded in the attacks, and many more suffer from chronic diseases or lack of food.

According to Israel, Hamas uses hospitals for terrorist organization attacks, which Hamas denies.

According to the UN, hospitals protected by international law must be protected.

Israel has systematically destroyed large areas in Gaza while making attacks deeper and deeper into the southern parts of the Gaza Strip. The attacks have forced the majority of the area's residents to leave their homes.

Hamas According to health officials in Gaza, more than 28,900 people, mostly women and children, have died in the region since Hamas attacked Israel in early October, and Israel responded by launching heavy strikes on Gaza.

Health officials have said that more than a million residents have fled to the southern part of the Gaza Strip, to the Rafah area near the Egyptian border.